MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A decomposed body was found underneath a pile of garbage in the Bronx Thursday morning, prompting a police investigation, authorities said.

Authorities were called to the vicinity of Exterior Street near East 144 Street in the Mott Haven neighborhood around 7:30 a.m., police said.

A construction company had been clearing out an empty lot to prepare for construction at the site when workers came across a badly decomposed body underneath a pile of garbage, according to police.

The body was found with a plastic bag over its head, cops said.

The NYPD was not immediately able to determine the gender of the victim because of how decomposed it was, authorities said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

