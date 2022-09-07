THROGGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — In recent weeks, tensions have flared over plans for a new development in the Throggs Neck neighborhood of the Bronx.

Developers are asking the City Council to change local zoning near Bruckner Boulevard and Crosby Avenue so they can remodel a supermarket and build 400 apartments. Mayor Eric Adams has thrown his support behind the development.

“This project is just right,” he said during a rally. “It’s the right project for the right time.”

But during a City Council hearing to consider the zoning change, Throggs Neck residents pushed back, saying the zoning change would alter the character of their quiet, residential community.

“We’re trying desperately to keep our little oasis,” Mary Jane Musano told PIX11 News.

George Havranek called the neighborhood “a slice of suburbia that needs to be kept within the city environment.”

Jaclyn Scarinci, an attorney for the developer Throggs Neck Associates LLC, explained during the hearing that the rezoning would allow them to turn two vacant lots into affordable housing for seniors along with housing for veterans and families.

Councilmember Marjorie Velazquez discussed the recent tension over the project.

“There’s no secret that this proposal has generated tremendous passions on both sides, and at times passions have led to threats of violence and more,” she said.

The Council will later vote on whether or not to approve the zoning change.