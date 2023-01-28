THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy’s death inside a Bronx apartment following a dispute with his stepfather has been ruled a homicide, according to officials.

Corde Scott was found unconscious in his Doris Street home on Monday around 4:20 p.m., police said. The teen had bruises around his neck and was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott died of “homicidal asphyxia including compression of neck,” a spokesperson for the office said.

Police said the boy’s 28-year-old stepfather was questioned in the incident. The two had a dispute prior to the teen’s death, according to a law enforcement source.

It was not immediately clear whether there has been an arrest in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

