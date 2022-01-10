Borough president says Bronx landlord offered to pay for hotels for families displaced in fire

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A deadly Bronx high-rise fire on Sunday left 19 people dead, and also dozens of residents injured or displaced from their homes.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson spoke with PIX11 Morning News on Monday about what the city, and the building’s landlord, are doing to help those victims and their families during this difficult time.

Gibson said her team was working with the Office of Emergency Management to open a new evacuation site at Monroe College on Monday.

Plus, the borough president made sure to thanked New Yorkers, especially fellow Bronxites, for the donations already pouring in.

According to Gibson, many of the residents were expected to be allowed back into their homes later on Monday. However, those residents would still need things like toiletries, bedding, and clothing or coats for adults and children.

Gibson said it currently seems as though the entire third floor of the building had been damaged, with many of those residents not able to return anytime soon.

She said those families will either be temporarily relocated or permanently relocated.

According to Gibson, the Red Cross of New York’s contract with the city provides displaced residents three days of temporary shelter at a nearby hotel.

Typically, after those three days, Housing Preservation and Development, the city’s housing agency, would take over finding housing for the victims.

However, in this case, the landlord of the Bronx building has stepped up and offered to provide the funding necessary to cover the hotel expenses for as long as they’re needed, Gibson said.