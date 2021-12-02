Surveillance video stills from a Bronx drive-by shooting on Nov. 17, 2021 that left a teen dead and three others wounded, police say. (PIX11 News)

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — The NYPD released new surveillance video on Wednesday night of a Bronx drive-by shooting in November that left a teenage boy dead and three others wounded.

Police said a black SUV pulled up on Burke Avenue near Barnes Avenue around 5 p.m. back on Nov. 17 and two people inside opened fire, striking an 18-year-old in the head, as well as three other people.

New footage from police shows the suspects opening fire out out of the SUV window in the deadly drive-by as people on the street run and duck for cover.

The 18-year-old shot in the head was initially hospitalized in critical condition but later had his condition upgraded to “stable,” police said.

However, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries a few days later, being pronounced dead at the hospital on Nov. 22. Officials identified the young victim as Aneki Chung of the Bronx.

New surveillance image of an SUV believed to be used in a deadly Bronx drive-by shooting on Nov. 17, 2021. (NYPD)

The teen’s death has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.

A 15-year-old boy, 26-year-old man and 60-year-old woman who were also wounded in the shooting were still described as “stable” by police.

At least two of the victims were unintended targets, according to officials. None of the victims have criminal records that might connect them to this shooting, officials said.

The SUV driver made a U-turn after the shooting and drove off.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).