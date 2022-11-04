Four family members died in a house fire in Unionport Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, police said. (PIX11)

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — The raging house fire that killed four family members, including three children, early Sunday in Unionport was caused by a damaged power strip, according to the FDNY.

Fire marshals deemed the deadly blaze “accidental,” tracing it to “a damaged power strip in the home,” the department wrote in a tweet Thursday night.

The fire broke out in the three-story home on Quimby Avenue near Castle Hill Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday.

It claimed the lives of four relatives, among them a baby girl and two young boys. They have been identified as: Barah Saleh, 10-months-old; Kalheed Waleed Ban Saleh, 10; Mohamed Waleed Ahmed, 12; and Ahmed Saleh, 22.