THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Outrage and disbelief in the Bronx, moments after Grei Mendez, owner of the Divino Niño daycare and her tenant, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, were arrested and charged in the overdose death of 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici and putting the lives of the other small children in her care at risk as well, authorities said Sunday.

“You wouldn’t think that would happen,” said neighbor Maria Pimentel.

Police said the toddler who died and three other children who were hospitalized were all exposed to fentanyl, a dangerous and deadly opioid, at the daycare center in the Bronx. Investigators said they found equipment used to pack illegal drugs there.

“Anything about a child, you have to be very careful about it,” said neighbor Mohammed Yahaya.

The 36-year-old daycare owner and Brito, who is 41 years old, are facing many charges, including murder, manslaughter, assault, criminal possession of narcotics and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

That is one for each of the kids who range in age from 8 months to 2 years old.



Otoniel Feliz, grieving his son, Nicholas, told PIX11 News that he wants justice and misses his son. But doesn’t have hate in his heart for anyone. Some in the community want more accountability.

“With all these kids getting hurt in daycare, the city is going to have to step it up and investigate them, check the entire apartment. You are not supposed to have people living in your apartment if you know you have kids there,” said Joanne Martinez.

Authorities said the city inspected the daycare three times since it opened in January. That includes a surprise visit this month, but they said they never found signs of drug activity.

The DEA is now involved in this ongoing investigation.