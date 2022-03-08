MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Family members of an 18-year-old driver shot in the head by police in the Bronx demanded answers from the NYPD on Tuesday.

Luis Manuel-Monsanto was shot by police during a traffic stop that escalated on Sunday night. The teen’s father said that since then, the family hasn’t been able to get any information. Eddy Monstanto described his son as a good kid.

Police said the teen was driving erratically, running red lights for blocks. Once he stopped a the light at East 165th street, officers in unmarked vehicles boxed in the black Jeep the teen was driving. Another unmarked car approached from behind and as officers got out of that vehicle, the teen allegedly put the Jeep in reverse and backed up toward one of the officers, who fired his weapon at the Jeep, hitting the teen in his head.

Sources told PIX11 News body camera footage shows the narrative from police is accurate, but the teen’s dad doesn’t trust that; he wants to see the footage himself.

The NYPD discourages officers from shooting at moving vehicles; it’s against the department’s policy, except in certain cases.

“The department’s policy is not to shoot at a moving vehicle unless something other than the vehicle is being used as a weapon. However, there is a carve-out in there that gets reviewed on a case-by-case basis,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said.

Officials say NYPD has launched a review of the shooting.

The teen did not have a weapon. No drugs were found in the vehicle.