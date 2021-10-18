1 hospitalized after Bronx subway hits metal barrier on track: officials

Bronx

Bronx subway hits metal barrier

A train along the D subway line was evacuated late Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, after the train hit a metal barrier, police say. (Credit: @Mephiman on Twitter)

THE BRONX – At least one person was hurt late Sunday night when a subway in the Bronx struck a metal barrier on the track, according to officials.

Police said it happened on a D train around 9:35 p.m., near the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium station.

Authorities said the train struck an object, later identified by police as a metal barrier, and it caused the MTA to evacuate passengers from the train at the station.

The exact amount of customers evacuated wast not known early Monday morning.

Police said it was not clear how the object ended up on the subway tracks.

The FDNY said one person was taken to a Bronx hospital after the incident, but the extent of their injuries was unclear early Monday.

According to the MTA, Bronx-bound D trains were temporarily rerouted on the express track between 145th Street and Tremont Avenue while crews worked to remove debris from the tracks.

