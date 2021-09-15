Bronx cyclist struck, critically hurt; driver in custody: NYPD

Police on the scene after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on a Bronx street on Tuesday night, Sept. 14, 2021. (PIX11 via LLN NYC)

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A cyclist was critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle on a Bronx street Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said a call came in just after 9 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of Webster Avenue and East Gun Hill Road, in the Norwood section of the borough.

According to police, the vehicle struck the cyclist and then crashed into an unoccupied NYPD vehicle.

The cyclist was rushed to an area hospital where they were listed in critical condition, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle, 21, was also hospitalized with minor injuries, the NYPD said, and was also considered to be in police custody after the incident.

Authorities said it appeared he hit the police car in the course of the accident, and it was not clear if he was trying to flee the scene or not.

There were also two passengers in the vehicle, neither of whom were taken into custody, police said.

