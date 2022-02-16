MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday said a Connecticut woman who died at a Bronx hospital early Tuesday, after being dropped off unconscious, had visible injection wounds to her buttocks.

Authorities said 53-year-old Maxine Messam, of Bridgeport, was missing her pants when she was left at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi just before 2 a.m. Hospital staff called police to report the unresponsive woman, who was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

The NYPD confirmed earlier reports that Messam had obvious injection wounds on her buttocks, leading police to investigate whether she may have been in the process of getting an unauthorized butt lift when something went wrong.

Doctors apparently also found an unknown substance injected into the woman’s buttocks, according to published reports Tuesday.

Police said Messam was dropped off unconscious but two unidentified women. Authorities had not been able to locate those women, as of Wednesday morning, saying nobody had been apprehended or brought in for questioning.

Authorities said the medical examiner would determine Messam’s cause of death.

