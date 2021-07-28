Surveillance images of an individual accused of attacking and robbing a couple in their Bronx apartment on July 4, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — The NYPD on Wednesday released images of an individual accused of attacking and robbed in their Bronx apartment in early July, authorities said.

According to police, it happened on the afternoon of July 4, as the husband and wife were getting home to their apartment on College Avenue in the Concourse Village area.

As the 74-year-old man and 74-year-old woman entered their home, an unidentified individual approached them from behind and forced his way into the apartment, police said.

He then pushed both victims to the floor before stealing the husband’s wallet and the wife’s purse, along with $425 in cash and assorted credit cards, authorities said.

The thief fled the location in an unknown direction.

Police said neither of the victims sustained any physical injuries.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the person they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).