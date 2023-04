THE BRONX (PIX11) — Spring is the season to smell the roses and daisies, but not the corpse flower.

The “corpse flower” nicknamed for its putrid smell is ready to bloom at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. The flower’s official name is Amorphophallus titanium, and only blooms once every 30 years or so.

Those who want to catch a whiff of the flower need to be quick — the blooms only last about 36 hours.