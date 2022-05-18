NEW YORK (PIX11)– The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests in the shooting death of a beloved Bronx girl earlier this week.

Khyara Tay, 11, was shot in the stomach outside a nail salon on Westchester Avenue and Fox Street around 4:50 p.m. Monday, police said. Police released surveillance video of two suspects on a scooter, one of whom was seen firing shots in the girl’s direction. One round traveled half a block, hitting her in the stomach.

“She came running in the store and kept rubbing her stomach and saying, ‘Ow, ow,’” eyewitness Maya Jones said.

Tay was not the intended target of the gunfire, police said. Detectives believe the bullet was meant for a man hiding in a corridor, as seen in the video.

“We will track it down and chase the shooter as far as it goes,” Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack, commanding officer of Detective Bureau Bronx, said.

This incident is at least the ninth shooting of a young person this month, according to a PIX11 tally. The NYPD has recorded 65 shootings involving victims 18 and under since the beginning of the year. Three of them were killed, including Tay.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).