BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Spice up a chicken dish, learn some creative use of cauliflower or try black bean brownies. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are being reinvented at new cooking classes that are open to the public.

SBH Teaching Kitchen officially was in service before the pandemic when in-person activities were canceled. When things reopened, the health and wellness center restarted the public classes.

Classes are $5 and are held in the center for culinary health, which is associated with St. Barnabas Hospital health system.

SBH Teaching Kitchen is across from the hospital facility on Third Avenue in the Belmont Section of the Bronx.

Teresa Gill signed up for one of the cooking classes that focused on Caribbean cuisine.

“Learn healthier ways to cook at home. It’s hard when you work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you come home, but this class has taught me that healthier food doesn’t take a long time,” Gill said.

Healthy elements included adding vegetables such as mushrooms and zucchini to a meat dish, reducing the amount of salt and baking instead of frying.

Abbie Gellman is a chef and registered dietician and the SBH Teaching Kitchen director.

“We haven’t changed the flavor components. The seasonings and the spices are all the same,” Gellman said. “Maybe instead of frying, we’re baking. Maybe instead of heavy pork and beef, we’re pulling back and doing a smaller amount of that and adding veggies. The texture is similar. The flavor is the same.”

The mission is to help the community prepare delicious and healthy dishes.

A variety of classes are offered each week and more are in development to address diabetes and other specific health concerns.