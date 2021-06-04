At least three people were hurt when fire broke out in a high-rise apartment building at the Concourse Village complex in the Bronx on June 4, 2021, fire officials said. (Citizen App)

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — At least three people were injured after flames broke out in a high-rise apartment building at the Bronx’s Concourse Village complex early Friday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said units responded around 5:40 a.m. to reports of a fire in a unit of a 25-story building located at 779 Concourse Village East.

Around 80 firefighters from 20 units responded to battle the blaze, authorities said.

Video from the Citizen App showed flames burning and smoke billowing out of one of the higher-up floors of the building.

The FDNY said units were still operating around 6:30 a.m. after the flames were knocked down just after 6 a.m.

Three civilians were being evaluated and treated on the scene for injuries, officials said.

The extend of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The cause of the fire was not known as of Friday morning.

