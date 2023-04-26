THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Tenant presidents from dozens of Bronx NYCHA developments were brought together by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.

In addition to honoring them, the event served as a summit to discuss solutions to food insecurity. Gibson handpicked each one of the community champions who are on the front lines fighting for residents in dozens of NYCHA developments across the borough.

Monique Johnson, the tenant president of the Throggs Neck Houses, got a special honor for her service in her NYCHA neighborhood. Johnson, along with other Bronx tenant presidents, agree there is a hunger crisis, with an urgent need for food equity and justice.

Gibson also had good news at her annual special NYCHA leaders luncheon. She announced a food distribution program focused on feeding families in dozens of NYCHA developments all across the Bronx.

Gibson said the partnership is thanks to the Hunts Point Food Market, New York Common Pantry and ICNA Relief.

The partnership couldn’t come at a better time. A new report released Tuesday from the Fund for the City of New York, Ford Foundation and United Way found 50% of working-age New Yorkers are struggling to cover their basic needs. The study found the highest rates of households struggling with income inadequacy are in the Bronx, especially Central Bronx.

Gibson said it’s Latino, Black and immigrant New Yorkers who are impacted most by the city’s high cost of living. The new initiative will save lives.