NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD hosted a community baby shower for expecting Bronx mothers on Thursday after two months of planning.

Through the power of social media and help from local hospitals, the word got out to residents across the borough. Over 130 families pre-registered, but so many more showed up. No one was turned away.

An event like this can be critical for low-income families. More than 50% of households in the South Bronx receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, compared to 21% citywide, according to NYC Food Policy. The South Bronx experiences the highest rate of food insecurity in the country, according to a Bronx Times report.

But this baby shower wasn’t limited to car seats and diapers. Moms were gifted with tablets, cell phones and manicures – among other offerings. The NYPD teamed up with organizations including Catholic Charities, Fidelis Care, the Health Department and local politicians to outfit the moms with everything they need throughout their pregnancy and beyond.