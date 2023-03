THE BRONX (PIX11) — The FDNY has responded to a five-alarm fire in the Bronx, according to officials.

An FDNY spokesperson said a call came in around 11 a.m. for a fire near Grand Concourse and 181st Street. The fire is in the back of the building and has extended to a loft.

At least five people are injured, with four of them being FDNY members, officials said. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.