THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – At 19 years old, Heidy Trujillo is gaining hands-on experience. She is one of a handful of young employees at the Clubhouse Café in the Bronx.

“I’m studying business right now in college and I love drinking coffee. That’s kind of what got me into it. And careerwise, I learn how to manage,” Trujillo told PIX11 News.

For a long time, this area of Concourse Village went without a coffee shop. That kind of scarcity is not rare. That’s why Andrew So thought the welcoming space would be a good fit.

So is a former school teacher who started South Bronx United with a youth soccer organization after noticing the lack of after-school and athletic programs in the area. Nearly 15 years later, his work as executive director has moved off of the field to include college preparation, immigration legal services, and workforce readiness training. Five of the Clubhouse Café employees are program graduates.

“This is my passion. It’s what I love to do. I love to work with youth … We are hoping that our young people walk away with the confidence to go into careers and jobs and be ready to work,” said So.

On the menu, customers will find all types of roasts. Many of the items are donated by local coffee supplier Devocion, which also gifted the equipment and training on how to use it. The pastries and team merchandise are also favorites for those who want to support the project.

“I think we need more businesses like this. We don’t have too many, so I’m glad to be part of it,” said Trujillo.

The coffee shop opened this month on River Avenue, a short walk from Yankee Stadium. South Bronx United is based next door and hosts free public events as well as space for its athletic and academic programs – brewing up coffee and a sense of community.

“I see a lot of people that are young, older, of all races, just coming together and enjoying themselves. The coffee is great actually. I had a cappuccino,” said customer Abdalla Nyass.

All of the net proceeds from the Clubhouse Café go toward funding South Bronx United’s youth and community programs. To learn more about the Clubhouse Café, click here.