Clerk, customers robbed at gunpoint in Bronx bodega: NYPD

Police are looking for the two men accused of an armed robbery in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Two suspects entered a Bronx bodega, drew handguns and robbed three victims inside over the weekend, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, inside the business on Third Avenue near E. 170th Street, according to police. Two men entered the bodega, displayed weapons, and then demanded money and property from a 27-year-old clerk, as well as two male customers ages 58 and 27.

The two suspects left the bodega with $150-worth of cigarettes, more than $1,500 cash and an ID.

No shots were fired during the incident and the three victims did not report any injuries, police said. The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).