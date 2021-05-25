Surveillance video of a Bronx robbery that ended with two suspects shooting one of the victims on a Bronx street on May 16, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

Two men sought by police in connection with a robbery in the Bronx that left one man shot multiple times, police say. (NYPD)

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — The NYPD on Monday released video of a violent robbery of two men on a Bronx street that ended with one of the victims shot multiple times, officials said.

Police said it happened back on May 16, around 10:30 p.m., on Selwyn Avenue, just north of East 172nd Street, in the Claremont section of the borough.

The two men, 31 and 38, were standing on the street when they were approached by two unidentified men who displayed firearms and demanded the victims’ property, police said.

One of the armed men then pistol whipped the 31-year-old victim in the head while the other suspect snatched a bag containing $2,500 from the other victim, authorities said.

Surveillance video shows the younger victim tried to run away during the robbery, at which point both of the suspects discharged their weapons.

The man fell to the ground as he was shot multiple times in the toro, according to police.

The two armed thieves fled to a black car and were last seen traveling southbound on Morris Avenue, authorities said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in what police described as “stable” condition, however the extent of his injuries was not clear.

The NYPD released the above surveillance video of the violent robbery in hopes the public could help identify or locate the two armed men.

