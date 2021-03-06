City, leaders bring vaccine to Bronx megasite

CO-OP CITY, the Bronx — Mayor Bill de Blasio and other local leaders visited a vaccine megasite in Co-Op City Saturday, where the mayor says they hope to eventually vaccinate 1,000 people a day.

For now, that number is at about 200 a day since it opened Thursday. Residents being given the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“From a historical standpoint, being African American and understanding about the Tuskegee Experiment, I did have hesitation initially. But after so much advice from Dr. Fauci and Gov. Cuomo eased my worry,” said Veronica Thompson.

Thompson was one Co-Op City resident to get vaccinated Saturday. About 45,000 people live in the community, many of them seniors.

The Bronx continues to have one of the highest COVID-infection rates in the five boroughs. As of Friday, the 7-day average was 5.1%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 3.5 million New Yorkers have been vaccinated to date. About 2.6 million of them live in New York City.

With more megasites opening, leaders like Congressman Jamaal Bowman hope more people will take advantage.

“The vaccine is safe, it’s going to save lives and it’s going to help our city come back better stronger than ever,” he said Saturday.



The goal is five million New York City residents vaccinated by June, according to Mayor de Blasio.