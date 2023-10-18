THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Landmarks Preservation Commission is pushing for the Tremont Branch of the New York Public Library to be declared a historic landmark.

The agency announced on Tuesday that they’re calendaring the library that’s located at 1866 Washington Avenue in the Bronx. Calendaring is the first formal step in the designation process.

The library was built in 1905 and is one of the 67 libraries constructed in New York City that was funded by Andrew Carnegie. The LPC will hold a public hearing on the designation, and then the commission will vote.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.