Police search for the suspects in the attack of a delivery man, police say. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Chinese food delivery man was attacked and had money stolen while working Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx, police said.

The delivery man, 50, showed up at the listed address on East Clarke Place in the Bronx when an unknown man walked up to him and hit him in the head, knocking him to the ground, according to police. A second unidentified man joined in, kicking and punching the delivery driver, stealing $300 and the Chinese food.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for several injuries to his face, head, neck, eyes and shoulder.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.