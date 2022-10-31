Four family members died in a house fire in Unionport Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, police said. (PIX11)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police on Monday identified the children and adult killed in an early-morning fire in the Bronx.

The youngest victim killed in Sunday morning’s Quimby Avenue blaze was Barah Saleh, a 10-month-old girl, officials said. Kalheed Waleed Ban Saleh, 10, and Mohamed Waleed Ahmed, 12, were also killed. The oldest victim was 22-year-old Ahmed Saleh.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of lives, including children and those residents who are in the hospital with serious injuries,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said.

The fire also critically injured a 21-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, an FDNY spokesperson said. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the fire. It does not appear to be suspicious, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.