THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — When the heat is on, it’s time to turn on the water. One Bronx NYCHA development made that happen — with an extra “splash” of fun.

During the hottest week of the year so far, the children of one Bronx NYCHA community made sure their voices were heard. They helped renovate and design a new water park in their neighborhood.

At a time when parks in NYCHA are so critical, it was a big victory for families at the Patterson Houses. The project was completed following seven weeks of brainstorming; children as young as five contributed and on Friday, it was time to test the waters.

The water is flowing and the kids are excited. No one is more excited than 1-year-old Jarel Simpson.

His grandmother is Patricia Simpson, the tenant president of the Patterson Houses.

She said for the first time at her development, a new water park is designed for families designed by families. It is the culmination of the hard work and brainstorming of residents for months.

Designers worked directly with the community to make it happen. The main architects: the children. They created their own vision boards for the project. It’s a collaboration of The Patterson neighborhood N-Stat team funded by the Mayors Action Plan for neighborhood safety and the designers at Interboro Partners.

Designers take notes, and depending on the feedback of families, the plan will be updated to reflect the kids’ vision. Three more water park pop-ups will be done to create the final design.