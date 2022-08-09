An SUV hit multiple pedestrians, incuding children, when it jumped a curb and hit a building in the Bronx on Aug. 9, 2022. (credit: Citizen App)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — An SUV struck multiple people, including several children, when it jumped a curb and slammed into a building in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon, police officials and witnesses told PIX11 News.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on East 163rd Street, near Westchester Avenue. Police said a man was trying to reverse the vehicle when he hit the gas instead of the break, sending the SUV careening into a salon.

Three children and three adults were rushed to a hospital, police said. The driver was also taken to a hospital. Police described the injuries as minor.

Video and photos from the scene show the SUV up against the building. Shattered glass covered the sidewalk and the interior of the salon, which sustained damage.

The Department of Buildings sent inspectors to assess the structural stability of the salon. The inspectors determined the building sustained minor non-structural damage from the crash, including a shattered front window, and no further action was ordered, according to a DOB spokesperson.

Shattered glass inside a Bronx salon after an SUV slammed into the building on Aug. 9, 2022. (Credit: PIX11/Darren McQuade)