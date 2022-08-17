CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx (PIX11) – Scaffolding likely saved the life of a 3-year-old girl who fell from a window of an apartment building in the Bronx Wednesday.

The fall happened in the 1500 block of Sheridan Avenue in the Concourse Village neighborhood around 7:30 p.m., NYPD officials said. The girl fell from the third floor of the apartment building onto scaffolding on the second floor, officials said.

A witness told PIX11 News that he heard a loud sound when the girl hit the scaffolding. He rushed over to help the girl and saw her get up on her own. She was crying and bleeding from her mouth, the witness said.

The child was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said. The extent of her injuries is not yet known.

The girl’s grandfather, who was watching her at the time, said she somehow got out of the apartment, which sent him into a panic to find her.

Police are working to gather surveillance video so they can get a better idea of exactly how the fall happened.