CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A child suffered severe head trauma in a possible fall in an elevator on Thursday, officials said.

The child was found unconscious on top of the elevator of a Grand Concourse building, FDNY officials said. The victim suffered possible skull fractures. Police said the child’s a 7-year-old boy.

Emergency teams had rushed to the building around 12:45 p.m., authorities said. They rushed the child to a hospital in critical condition.

The Department of Buildings was notified. Dozens of violations have been issued over building elevator issues dating back to 1992, but most of those have been dismissed, records show. Additional details were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.