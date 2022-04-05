MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A 4-year-old child fell from the window of a Bronx building on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The child fell from a sixth-floor window or a 143rd Street building around 12:45 p.m., officials said. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the child was not likely to die from injuries sustained in the fall.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the child fell from the window. Owners of buildings with three or more units are required to install approved window guards in any apartment where a child 10 years of age or younger is cared for or lives.

Here are some guidelines from the city for determining whether window guards are properly installed:

On double-hung windows, two L-shaped stops should be screwed into the upper window tracks — one on each side — to keep the bottom window from being opened more than 4½ inches above the top bar of a window guard.

The window guard or limiting device should allow no opening or space greater than 4½ inches on any window, including double hung, casement or sliders.

The window guard must be installed securely and be flush mounted to the window frame on both sides with one-way or tamper-proof screws approved by the Health Department.

The window guard must be installed in a sturdy window frame.

If you are a parent of young children, here are some additional recommendations from the city for preventing window falls:

Carefully check window guards periodically to ensure that they are secure. Screens are never a substitute for window guards.

Never place a bed, chair or other object onto which children can climb in front of a window.

Keep children off balconies and terraces if they are not being closely supervised by an adult by locking doors to those areas.

Never let children play near elevator shafts or on fire escapes, balconies, terraces or rooftops. Don’t let them play unsupervised in building hallways that have unguarded windows.

Call 311 to report unguarded hallway windows.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.