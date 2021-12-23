Charity’s toy giveaway helps families have a happy Christmas

Bronx

THE BRONX, N.Y. — The holidays are often called the “happiest time of the year.” But for some, the holiday season comes with complications.

One Bronx-based charity does its part to being Christmas joy to everyone, regardless of their financial situation. Hundreds stretched around the block Thursday, waiting at Easy Living Shelter Inc. for food, toys and entertainment.

“This is what we should all be doing,” shelter Chairman Naquawn Hallback said. “Naturally we’re all kings and queens … so that’s the dynamic, to give back to the culture.”

This was just the second annual giveaway put on by Easy Living Shelter, and they said they would love to do more events in the future — and on a bigger scale. To donate to their efforts, visit their website here.

