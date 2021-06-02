FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2002 file photo, Cuba’s Celia Cruz arrives for a tribute in honor of Mexico’s Vicente Fernandez as the 2002 Latin Recording Academy person of the year in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A Bronx street will be co-named in honor of Latin music icon Celia Cruz on Wednesday.

City Councilman Fernando Cabrera, who represents District 14 in the Bronx, announced the street naming ceremony on social media.

The new street sign will be unveiled Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the corner of Reservoir Avenue and West 195th Street, in the Kingsbridge Heights neighborhood.

The street being co-named for Cruz runs adjacent to the Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music.

There will also be a special performance by students from the school during the ceremony.

The Cuban-born singer, known internationally as the “Queen of Salsa,” died in 2003 at the age of 77.

This will be the second Bronx street to bear Cruz’s name. A stretch of Fordham Road in the Bronx is co-named Celia Cruz Boulevard.

Those wishing to attend are advised to enter the area by the school’s softball field at West 195th Street and Jerome Avenue.