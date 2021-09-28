Bronx house fire: Man killed in Castle Hill blaze, police say

Firefighters on the scene of a Bronx house fire, in the Castle Hill section, that took the life of a man, 58, on Sept. 28, 2021, according to police. (PIX11 News)

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx – A man was killed when flames ripped through a Bronx house Monday night, according to the NYPD.

Fire officials said units responded around 7:40 p.m. to calls for flames throughout the three-story structure on Turneur Avenue, in the Castle Hill section.

The blaze quickly grew to a two-alarm fire, bringing 25 units and over 100 firefighters to the scene to help battle the flames, the FDNY said.

A 58-year-old man was initially rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but police said he was soon pronounced dead at the hospital.

The NYPD said suffered from smoke inhalation during the fire.

The FDNY said the fire was placed under control just after 9:30 p.m.

Police do not believe the fire was suspicious in nature, but said the fire marshal would determine the cause.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).