2 teens wounded in Bronx double shooting: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — Two teenagers were shot and hospitalized when gunfire erupted on a Bronx street Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said the shots rang out just after 9:30 p.m. on Castle Hill Avenue, near the corner of Randall Avenue, in the Castle Hill section of the borough.

The first victim, 19, was shot in his buttocks, while the second victim, 19, was shot in his left leg, authorities said.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and were expected to survive, according to police.

The NYPD said the suspects fled the scene in a blue sedan.

Police said it was unclear what led up to the gunfire. Their investigation continued Wednesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx teen Ian Jackson cashes in on hoops talent with NIL deal

NYCHA the 'grinch that stole Christmas' for Bronx public housing residents with heat issues

Video: Man slashes woman repeatedly in face, hands in Bronx hallway

Pandemic looms over holiday celebrations

Safely celebrating the holidays

Bronx toy giveaway helps families in need

More Bronx

Crime

Attacker beats man outside Brooklyn Foot Locker in apparent anti-Jewish assault

'I paid my debt to society': Dad frustrated he's still behind bars for New York NyQuil theft

Blind NY man in prison for NyQuill theft says case was 'over prosecuted'

Video: Man slashes woman repeatedly in face, hands in Bronx hallway

School safety officer killed in Astoria shooting

Bronx home invasion: Duo posing as UPS tie up, rob grandparents, kids at gunpoint

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter