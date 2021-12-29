2 teens wounded in Bronx double shooting: NYPD

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — Two teenagers were shot and hospitalized when gunfire erupted on a Bronx street Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said the shots rang out just after 9:30 p.m. on Castle Hill Avenue, near the corner of Randall Avenue, in the Castle Hill section of the borough.

The first victim, 19, was shot in his buttocks, while the second victim, 19, was shot in his left leg, authorities said.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and were expected to survive, according to police.

The NYPD said the suspects fled the scene in a blue sedan.

Police said it was unclear what led up to the gunfire. Their investigation continued Wednesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).