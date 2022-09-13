Cardi B visited her old middle school, IS 232, in the Bronx on Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy: NYC Department of Education)

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Rapper Cardi B paid a visit to her former middle school in the Bronx and came with a big surprise.

The Bronx native spoke to students at I.S. 232 – The Alexander Macomb School in Morris Heights on Tuesday. She gave an inspirational speech about what her public school education meant to her and how kids can achieve their dreams by working hard in school.

After her speech, Cardi B made the surprise announcement that she would be donating $100,000 to her old school.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to IS 232 in the Bronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater,” NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a statement. “Cardi B’s commitment of $100K for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights. Thank you, Cardi!”

Cardi B also took time to answer questions from students and take a group photo with the kids and faculty.

I.S. 232 teaches just over 300 students in the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades.