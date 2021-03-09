An outdoor parking lot on Webster Avenue in the Fordham section of the Bronx where car jackers tied up an attendant and stole three vehicles early Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, police said. (PIX11 News)

FORDHAM, the Bronx — Armed thieves drove off in three stolen vehicles from a Bronx paid parking lot early Tuesday after tying up the attendant working there, according to the NYPD.

Police said it was around 3 a.m. when a car with four people inside drove up to the outdoor lot on Webster Avenue, near East 197th Street in the Fordham Section, and asked the parking attendant how much it would cost to park there.

After the 58-year-old worker told the group the lot was full, three men hopped out of the car, including at least one armed with a gun, and tied the attendant up with cable wires from his booth, officials said.

The thieves jumped in three black vehicles – a Honda CRV, a Toyota Camry and a Porsche – and drove off, police said. The fourth suspect also drove off in the original car.

The stolen vehicles were all running and sitting at the front of the lot, as the attendant had been warming them up for his regular early-morning customers, authorities said.

According to police, the car jackers drove into Manhattan over the Broadway Bridge. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

PIX11 spoke to an owner of one of the stolen vehicles at the scene, who said he saw the whole thing happen.

He said he begged the thieves not to steal his car, but then backed up because he thought they might shoot him.

No description of the thieves has been provided by police.

