11 hurt, 7 vehicles hit as Mercedes drives onto Bronx sidewalk to escape cops: NYPD

Bronx

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A lime green Mercedes Benz slammed into multiple vehicles and drove onto a Bronx sidewalk in an attempt to flee from police Wednesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened just after 5 p.m. on Fordham Road when the officers tried to pull over the Mercedes for excessive tinted windows and because the driver was allegedly smoking marijuana.

Refusing to comply, the driver attempted to drive off in the heavily trafficked area, striking at least seven other vehicles, authorities said.

The car then suddenly veered onto the sidewalk and sped off down the pedestrian walkway, police said.

According to the NYPD, 11 people sustained minor injuries in the shocking incident.

Police said the abandoned car was later recovered blocks way near the corner of Hughes and Crescent Avenues.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

