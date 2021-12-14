THE BRONX — A car engulfed in flames on the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx early Tuesday morning shut down the southbound side of the highway.

AIR11 was over the scene as fire crews were on the scene of the smoldering vehicle on the southbound side, near East 138th Street in the Bronx.

The fire and emergency response completely closed all southbound lanes of the Bruckner Expressway, causing an extensive backup to the Hunts Point drawbridge, where traffic was seen being diverted back to Bruckner Boulevard.

Additionally, only the right lane of the northbound side of the Bruckner Expressway was being allowed to get by, causing traffic delays in that direction, as well.

It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle fire.