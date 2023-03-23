CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A candy vendor gave a teen a bloody lip after punching him in the face aboard a Bronx train by Yankee Stadium Saturday, police said.

The seller got into a spat with the 18-year-old victim at around 4 p.m. after telling him to get out of the way while the two were on the northbound D train at the River Avenue-Yankee Stadium subway station, according to the NYPD. During the fight, the suspect snatched the teen’s cellphone out of his hand because he thought he was being filmed, police said.

The vendor then repeatedly punched the victim in the head, giving him a cut lip and a bump on the head, police said. The teen refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect then ran out of the train station. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The MTA issues $50 fines for selling goods on trains, according to the agency.

Police said the suspect is believed to be in his 30s with a medium build and long black hair that was in a bun. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black hoodie sweatshirt with white lettering in front, a black face mask, and carrying a purple book bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).