THE BRONX (PIX11) — An irate driver pepper-sprayed an 82-year-old cabbie on a Bronx street earlier this month, police said Sunday.

The taxi driver and the assailant got into a fight at the corner of Lowell Street and Longfellow Avenue when the victim was attacked at around 6:15 p.m. on March 9, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance video showing the perpetrator getting out of his gray car and walking up to the parked yellow cab and screaming at the driver. Police said the man pepper-sprayed the cabbie in the face before taking off in the vehicle. The victim was treated at the scene for his injuries.

The suspect remained at large, as of Sunday, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).