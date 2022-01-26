Cab driver stabbed after trio refuses to pay fare: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police are searching for the suspects who attacked a cab driver after refusing to pay fare. (PIX11)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Fare evasion turned violent Jan. 20 when one cab passenger stabbed a driver shortly after running away with two others, police said Wednesday.

About 9:18 p.m., the 34-year-old driver picked up three passengers — two men and a woman — on Bronx Boulevard. The three passengers asked to be taken to 184 Street and Creston Avenue, and fled the cab without paying when they arrived there, police said.

The driver was able to catch up to the woman and grab her, police said, but then one of the men returned and stabbed him several times in the chest. After the attack, all three suspects fled on foot.

Police said the suspects also stole an undetermined amount of money from the driver after attacking him. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and treated.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Man shot inside Jacobi Medical Center

Bronx BP talks fire survivors frustrated over delay in aid, gun violence and more

Bronx fire survivors say help, donations held up by red tape

Bronx community uniting against gun violence

Push to end NYC gun violence; baby girl spends birthday in hospital

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter