SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A livery cab driver was shot in the Bronx by his passengers on Thursday, police said.

The 59-year-old victim was shot in the torso while driving along Wood Avenue between Taylor and Thieriot avenues at around 2 a.m., according to authorities. An investigation by police found three men were inside the cab when the shooting happened. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).