THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 71-year-old cab driver was beaten and robbed by a woman in the Bronx after an argument with her and three others over opening the trunk of his car, according to authorities.

The victim picked up the four women on Grand Concourse near East 150th Street around 9:30 p.m. March 20, police said. But the group and the driver soon got into a dispute over popping the trunk, officials said.

As the argument escalated, the group got out of the cab, and one of the women punched the driver in the face multiple times, authorities said. She then snatched the driver’s iPhone 8, and the group fled north along Grand Concourse on foot, police said.

The victim declined medical attention at the scene.

Surveillance images released by investigators show the suspects, who are described as being in their early to mid-30s.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).