PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A suspect fired multiple rounds during a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon, striking an innocent bystander in the process, police said.

Video released by the NYPD shows two vehicles — a black sedan and white SUV — pulling up to a Grant Circle residence about 7:53 p.m. Someone inside the black sedan then displays a gun, firing it multiple times toward the SUV.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the 20-year-old woman, a bystander, suffered a graze wound to her right leg. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The gunman’s vehicle fled westbound on the Cross Bronx Expressway Service Road, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).