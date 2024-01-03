THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A mother of two in the Bronx said she has waited years for repairs to her bathroom.

Malverne Roulhac lives at the Mitchell Houses in the Bronx.

She said every day is a nightmare to be in her bathroom. Monday was the last straw; she took out her phone and sent PIX11 News an emotional video.

PIX11 News visited Wednesday afternoon.

“It looks horrible, like something out of a horror movie. Like from a different planet,” Roulhac said.

Her 11-year-old son Soumare hopes PIX11 can help.

“We are hoping to fix this sooner or later, or we are going to fix this real soon. We can’t have this,” he said. “I hope the world is a better place and be safe in their bathrooms. That’s what I want to say to all the children who are suffering like me and my mom.”

Roulhac said the walls and ceilings have been deteriorating for years. There’s mold and constant leaking, too—the last time was just Monday night.

She said an NYCHA worker came Tuesday night, took pictures and left.

“It tells me they don’t care,” she said.

She has been putting in repair tickets for at least four years, and she showed us one from September for plasterers and an electrician she said never came.

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA hours after we left. Roulhac got a visit from a team of NYCHA workers.

“They came, and now they took down the mirror and will get back at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Thank you, queen, thank Monica for making it happen,” she told PIX11.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News:

“NYCHA staff have visited the apartment and are working with the resident to address concerns. All necessary repairs will be expedited and addressed to the resident’s satisfaction…”

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.