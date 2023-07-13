THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — An armed thief stole a man’s car during a botched sale in the Bronx last month, police said Thursday.

The victim, 25, had arranged to sell the suspect his car near Southern Boulevard and East 173rd Street at around 7:45 on June 30, according to the NYPD. The thief gave the victim fake money before pulling a gun and driving off in the vehicle, police said.

The victim was not injured.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who remained at large, as of Thursday.

