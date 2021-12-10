Businesswoman gets former train station back on track with ‘Bronxlandia’

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — After a decade of being empty, an old building along Hunts Point Avenue has a new story to tell.

More than one hundred years ago, train passengers commuted through the facility off Bruckner Boulevard. Eventually, it closed in the 1930s and became a retail space.

On Saturday, the location will begin another reinvention.

Bronxlandia is the name of the new space that will host a marketplace, local vendors and performances.

There’s an area for food and drinks in what was formerly an old bar, and astage has been constructed to feature talent and video productions.

It has been the dream of Majora Carter, who grew up and lives in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx. She also owns The Boogie Down Grind Café a few blocks away.

“You do not have to move out, and you don’t judge success by leaving,” Carter said.

There will be crowd sourcing for some of the future construction plans.

Saturday’s events are open to the public beginning at 11 a.m. at the market.

Malik Yoba, an actor and producer, will make an appearance and host a screening of his film project about real estate and New York City.

Saturday evening will also feature music, food and drinks.