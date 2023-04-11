THE BRONX (PIX11) — A burglar ran off with more than $1,000 worth of tools after a woman found him lurking in the basement of her Bronx home last week, police said.

The thief used an unlocked door to get into the basement of the house near Webb Avenue and Eames Place in Kingsbridge on April 5 at around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then took $200 in cash, car keys, and $1,175 in tools, police said.

When the 35-year-old resident saw him in the home, the burglar took off with the items, authorities said. The woman was not injured in the incident.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).