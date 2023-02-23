MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A brazen burglar stuffed a garbage bag with cash register drawers from a Taco Bell in the Bronx last month, police said Thursday.

The suspect used a key to get into the fast-food restaurant at 450 East 149th St. in Mott Haven on Jan. 11 at around 6:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. The thief then put the register drawers containing about $2,000 in cash into the garbage bag and ran from the scene, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

